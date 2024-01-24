The Nigerian government has opened an application link for free IT training training for Nigerians

The training is a partnership between the National Information Technology Agency (NITDA) and Coursera, the online learning platform

The Cohort 3 training will focus on Software Development, UI/UX Design, Data Analysis, and visualizations, among others

Through the National Information Technology Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Coursera, a US-based online course provider, the Nigerian government has opened applications for Cohort 3 of the Coursera courses.

NITDA’s head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Hadiza Umar, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja and said the training aligns with the agency’s drive to implement President Tinubu’s plan to create one million digital jobs in the ICT sector.

The programme will engage 24,000 Nigerians in three months

Reports say Umar recalled that the agency and Coursera launched a partnership program in October 2022 to help fight youth unemployment, which was 19.%.

The NITDA spokesperson said the agency and Coursera intend to train 8,000 Nigerian learners annually in a cohort of 4,000 each for 24,000 in three years.

She said that Coursera provides NITDA’s selected learners access to world-class educational content from top universities and Yale, Meta, Google, and IBM industry leaders.

Umar disclosed that the partnership with the online learning platform will give Nigerian students access to Coursera’s Professional Certificate portfolio.

The programme will boost the certificate portfolio of learners

The certificate portfolio was designed to help learners gain the necessary skills to pass an industry certification examination or launch a career in a particular area, such as IT support, in three months.

Scheme aligns with the 3MTT initiative

Per the statement, the Cohort 3 skills would focus on the 3 Million Tech Talent (3MTT) scheme of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Participants will be trained in Software Development, UI/UX Design, Data Analysis and visualizations, Quality Assurance, Product Management, Data Science, Animation, AI/Machine Learning, Cyber Security and Cloud Computing.

NITDA said interested Nigerians should apply using the link between January 24 and February 10, 2024.

