The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has been freed from the contempt of court levelled against him

Justice Abubakar Hussaini Musa of the court of the federal high court in Abuja in Thursday reversed the order issued to the IGP to arrest the EFCC chairman

The court vacated the order on the ground that the EFCC chairman was not aware of the order and could not have violated the court contempt

The Federal High Court at the Federal Capital Territory has vacated the order directing the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to arrest Ola Olukoyede, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman.

Justice Abubakar Hussaini Musa of the court on Thursday, January 25, reversed the order to arrest Olukoyede for disobeying the court's ruling that the operatives of the EFCC leave a property at Number 6, Aso Drive, Abuja.

In a tweet by the anti-graft agency on Thursday, the EFCC said the court upheld the position of its lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Oyedepo, that Olukoyode's commitment was to move "the EFCC towards enhanced professionalism and accountable conducts, could not have willfully ignored or disobeyed the order of the court."

Why court free the EFCC chairman from contempt of court

Oyedepo posited that Olukoyede, a legal practitioner, might not have disobeyed the court order intentionally.

He then urged the court to vacate the order, adding that issues involving the parties in the case would be resolved amicably.

Justice Musa of the federal high court in Abuja, in his ruling, said:

“I knew that the EFCC Chairman was unaware of this; that is why I want the Chairman to come.”

The court subsequently vacated the matter and freed the EFCC chairman of contempt of court. It further adjourned the case to February 7 for the hearing of a substantive suit.

