Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court will decide on the authentic winner of the Sokoto State governorship election today, Thursday, January 25.

As reported by The Punch, the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Hassan Sentimental, said the opposition party was optimistic about getting justice at the apex court.

Supreme Court decides on Sokoto governorship election today Photo Credit: @Ahmedaliyuskt

Source: Twitter

He said:

“We are optimistic of securing justice in the court on Thursday, this is based on our presentation at the court.

“By the grace of God, we will get justice tomorrow in the court.”

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the ruling APC, Isa Acida, declined to comment on the expectations of his party, stating that it was wrong to comment on a case to be decided on Thursday.

“I cannot say anything on that for now; this is a case before a court of law and will be decided tomorrow; honestly, I cannot say anything on it for now.”

The PDP governorship candidate, Sai’du Umar, had approached the Supreme Court after he lost to Governor Ahmed Aliyu both the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Umar and the PDP are seeking the sack of Governor Aliyu and have listed nine grounds upon which they want the apex court to set aside the judgment of the tribunal and appeal court affirming the election of the APC candidate.

Source: Legit.ng