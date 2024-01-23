No fewer than 54 ACPS have been posted to different police commands o head the Intelligence Department of the Force across the nation

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, gave the order to address the crime rate in the country

Egbetokun tasked the newly appointed Senior Officers to deploy all intelligence-based assets in combating crimes in their respective areas

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the posting of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to head the Intelligence Department of the Force at the Zonal and State Commands level Nationwide.

Egbetokun decided to improve and enhance the effectiveness of the Intelligence Department in addressing the crime rate in the country.

The Nigeria Police Force public relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 23 via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @PoliceNG.

Adejobi said the posting was also to upscale the intelligence department of the Police Force.

The Police PRO said the posting is with immediate effect.

“The IGP has, however, tasked the newly appointed Senior Officers to deploy all intelligence-based assets in combating crimes and criminality in their respective areas of responsibility. He has further charged them to entrench professionalism and apply their wealth of experience in the course of discharging their duties towards strengthening the already existing intelligence architecture of the Force.”

