Kano, Kano state - Eight directors of the Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS) have been relieved of their positions.

As reported by The Nation on Saturday, January 20, although their collective or individual offences (if any) were not stated, the state government noted that the development was an ongoing effort towards achieving the desired objectives of the Abba Kabir Yusuf administration.

The development is coming just a week after the Supreme Court affirmed Yusuf as the duly-elected governor of Kano state.

The sacked directors include the director of assessment, Muhammad Kabir Umar; director of human resources, Kabiru Magaji; director of government business, Ibrahim Sammani; Aminu Umar Kawu, director of road and other taxes, and Muhammad Auwal Abdullahi, director of tax audit, investigation and debt management.

Others affected are Abubakar Garba Yusuf, director of ICT; Hamisu Ado Magaji, director of PAYE; and Bashir Yusuf Madobi, director of legal and enforcement.

Governor Yusuf, who approved their sack, directed the affected persons to hand over all duties and responsibilities to their deputies, Daily Trust noted.

Sani Abdulkadir Dambo, the chairman of the Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), communicated the removal of the eight IGR directors in a circular.

The Kano government official said:

“As part of the ongoing efforts towards achieving the desired objectives of the present government, I am directed to inform you that the undermentioned directors have been relieved of their responsibilities and are to hand over to their deputies immediately.”

