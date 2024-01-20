President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Dr Bayero Farah to head the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) in Zaria, Kaduna state

The announcement was made on Friday, January 19, via a statement released by the institute's spokesperson, Mr John Kolawale, on Friday, January 19

According to the statement, the renewal letter was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume

Dr. Farah's reappointment, which marks his second consecutive term, spans four years.

Dr. Farah's reappointment, which marks his second consecutive term, spans four years.

The announcement was made known in a statement released by the institute's spokesperson, Mr John Kolawale, on Friday, January 19.

The statement confirmed that the commencement of Dr Farah's renewed term is effective from January 13.

As reported by The Nation, an official letter confirming the appointment was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

He stated that the reappointment aligns with the regulations outlined in the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology Act, 1986, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Dr Farah's profile

Kolawale emphasised that Farah has a commendable history of outstanding performance, contributing significantly to the remarkable transformation of NITT since its establishment in 1986.

Kolawale mentioned that the director-general began his tenure at NITT in 1994 as a Senior Staff Development Officer after working as a classroom teacher and later as a National Population Census Cartographic Officer.

Farah steadily climbed the organisational hierarchy, reaching the position of Director in 2013 and officially assuming the role of DG/CEO on January 13, 2020.

