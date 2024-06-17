Dangote Refinery has lifted over 25 million litres of diesel in almost three months since Dangote began producing

The refinery located in Lagos has opened application to marketers to begin distributing the commodity

Since the Dangote Refinery opened, the price of diesel has dropped from about N1,800 per litre to N1,200 per litre

In less than three months since the Dangote Petroleum Refinery started distributing its product, independent marketers have lifted and dispersed over 25 million litres of automotive gas, oil, or diesel.

In preparation for the plant's July delivery of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) onto the neighbourhood market, the refinery recently resumed registration of marketers.

Marketers ready to deliver

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria have all attested that their members are registering with the refinery located in Lagos.

Additionally, they verified that since the plant started operating in March of this year, the constant removal of diesel from the Dangote Refinery has contributed to stabilising diesel prices and guaranteeing a consistent supply.

The diesel price has decreased from roughly N1,800 per liter to N1,200 per liter since the Dangote Refinery started servicing the Nigerian market in late March 2024, and the product's availability has been continuously maintained throughout the country.

BuisnessDay reported that over 25 million liters of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from the Dangote refinery have been dispersed throughout the nation by IPMAN members, according to Ukadike Chinedu, the organization's national public relations officer.

“Independent marketers are registering with Dangote, and many of us have lifted a lot of products from Dangote’s depot. I’m aware of so many marketers who have registered with the Dangote Refinery."

In addition, Maigandi stated that introducing Dangote into the diesel market would result in lower prices; at that time, the cost of a litre of fuel had increased to almost N1,700.

“The price of diesel is going to fall because of the release of products from Dangote Refinery. It is already coming down in Lagos."

