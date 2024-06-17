Former president Muhammadu Buhari urged Nigerians to embrace self-reliance in food production amid economic challenges

Buhari expressed concern about uncontrolled population expansion, highlighting the need for greater awareness, and investment in education and health

Buhari called on Nigerian youth to participate actively in nation-building and draw inspiration from the country's founding fathers

Daura, Katsina-Former president Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to strive for self-reliance in food production as the country faces economic challenges.

Buhari who expressed his satisfaction with the increasing number of Nigerians engaging in farming, emphasized the need for self-sufficiency in food production to combat rising prices and ensure national sustenance.

Buhari and Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk during Eid Prayers in Katsina Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu and shared on his social media X handle, disclosed that the former president made the call when he spoke with some journalists after joining the Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk, for Eid prayers at the township Eid ground.

He said:

"I use this occasion to make an appeal to all citizens to make Nigeria self-reliant. Let us grow our own food.

"We have shown that we can do it. This is not the time to relent when we see prices going up. Let us buy what is produced in the country."

Reflecting on population growth

Buhari also highlighted concerns over uncontrolled population growth, warning that it poses significant challenges for future generations, The Guardian reported.

He said:

"Reflecting on the massive crowds at the Eid in Daura, there is a need for greater discussion and awareness about this problem, as well as a need to invest more in education and health."

Encouraging the youth

Addressing the youth, Buhari urged them to actively participate in nation-building and draw inspiration from the country's founding fathers and regional personalities.

He said:

"I urge the youth of the country to seek to know about the founding fathers of the nation, the important personalities of their regions, and derive inspiration from them."

Buhari also spoke to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who traditionally pay homage to him every Sallah, praising the scheme as a crucial element of national unity.

Emphasizing unity and support

Buhari called on Nigerians to support one another, particularly during these challenging times, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"Considering the situation in the country, and in the spirit of the Sallah, let us help one another and be our brothers' keepers. I wish everyone a happy Sallah."

