Mr Gumel shared this information during a press briefing in Kano on Saturday, emphasising that reports from all 44 local government areas indicated a peaceful celebration with no threats to lives or properties, promoting overall harmony.

As quoted by The Nigerian Tribune, he said:

”We are happy that everyone heeds the advice issued by the police command, of which the early hour’s celebration was held in a hitch-free atmosphere across the state, and until this moment there is no security threat.”

Mr Gumel added that the festivities transpired without any incidents jeopardising lives or assets throughout all 44 Local Government Areas.

CP Gumel hails Kano residents

He praised the residents for collaborating with the deployed security personnel, emphasising their role in upholding law and order in the state.

Nonetheless, he urged the community to persist in aiding the command's initiatives by sharing valuable and prompt information to prevent criminal activities and apprehend wrongdoers.

He mentioned that the existing security measures would allow residents to conduct their lawful activities without disruptions.

Nevertheless, he suggested that the public provide timely information about the movements of suspicious individuals to facilitate appropriate security interventions.

Kano: Gov Yusuf sends crucial message to APC’s Gawuna after Supreme Court verdict

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has called for collaborative development in Kano State as he appealed to his opponents to work with him.

He stated this shortly after the Supreme Court ruled in his favour and reversed his sack by the appellate court.

Governor Yusuf extended his heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not interfering with the judicial process.

