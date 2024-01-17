A chaotic scene ensued in the studios of ABN TV and Radio when operatives of the Abia police command invaded the building

It was gathered from video evidence that the police officers invaded the building during a live radio show

The guest on the show, Mr Udensi Donald, was forcefully arrested while the programme was still ongoing

Umuahia, Abia - The Abia State Police Command have been accused of reportedly raiding ABN TV in Umuahia on Tuesday and forcibly detaining Mr Udensi Donald during the live programme "Youth Rendezvous," hosted by Grace Onyekachi.

Ifeanyi Okali, the , conveyed this information in a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Okali described the incident as an infringement on press freedom and human rights, deeming it a provocation.

“We are worried by the invasion of our broadcast station in Umuahia by officers of the Nigerian Police, Umuahia Area Command in Abia State.

“At about 2:40pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2023, the policemen invaded our station during a live programme to arrest our guest, one Mr. Udensi Donald during a programme, Youth Rendezvous.

“The police claimed a senior brother of the guest, one Mr Uche Onwuka Udensi had written a petition against him over a family matter."

He mentioned that despite continuous pleas from the staff to conclude the program before apprehending the guest, the officers insisted on taking him away during the live broadcast.

Broadcast station demands apology from Abia police command

Okali expressed that ABN TV and Radio station management views this incident as highly provocative and considers it an act of excessive enthusiasm by the officers, who evidently violated the rules of engagement.

He said:

“It clearly also negates the enhanced police-civil relations which the Commissioner of Police, CP Kene Onwuemeile, has consistently campaigned for.”

Okali alleged that the station equipment was destroyed during the invasion.

He insisted on receiving an apology from the state police command.

Lawyer reacts to police invading radio station

Reacting to the incident, human rights activist and lawyer Inibehe Effiong described it as an attack on the freedom of the press.

In his reaction via X,

"What is the specific allegation against the guest that warranted this uncivilized and unprofessional conduct by the policemen?

"Did they have a warrant for his arrest? Why arrest him during a live radio programme?

"This sort of absurd action is only possible because the culture of impunity is rooted in the police. It is condemnable. The officers should be punished."

