Peter Obi has reacted to the controversial N3 billion allegedly approved by President Bola Tinubu to verify the national register of the poor

The former presidential candidate said he was not surprised by the development as it was already a norm

He described the approval of the funds as a misplaced priority by the federal government when the country needed several reforms

FCT, Abuja - The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential poll, Peter Obi, has tackled President Bola Tinubu for approving N3 billion to verify the national register of the poor.

Obi's reaction is on the heels of the leaked memo where President Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, signed the N3 billion with the inscription that the President had authorised the release and payment of the money to the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs, Dr Betta Edu who is currently under the investigation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged violation of financial regulation.

This development caused several controversies as it was rumoured that President Tinubu was not aware of the approved N3 billion.

However, a presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, attested that the President was indeed aware of the approval of N3 billion.

Reacting to this development, Obi said he was unsurprised about the situation but expressed his disappointment that President Tinubu would approve N3 billion at a time when the country is in dire need of several reforms.

In a lengthy Obi wrote:

"This can only happen in Nigeria. I have maintained that we must decisively deal with the issue of cost of governance in Nigeria now as a matter of urgency.

"This is happening at a time in our nation when we need all the manpower training to to keep our work force productive.

"Our national library, a very critical infrastructure in our nation, seemingly abandoned, lacks books and educational materials."

Obi speaks on FG's misplaced priorities

Obi questioned why such an amount would be approved for just verification of the national register of the poor when the same amount could have been directed towards actual poverty alleviation.

He stated that the fund's approval raises concern on "how come the data for poverty alleviation has not been verified on a regular basis?"

Obi expresses concern about the nation's current challenges, attributing them to leaders' failure to prioritise Nigeria's spending and concentrate on crucial national development and security.

He said:

"Unless we begin to sacrifice our personal comfort for the good of society, and begin to care more for the people, especially the less privileged ones, our nation will continue to grapple with all forms of societal ills caused by high level of poverty."

