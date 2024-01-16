FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is being urged to halt the purported actions by the national security adviser (NSA) that are believed to jeopardise the nation's security.

This appeal was made on Tuesday, January 16, during a press conference in Abuja by Mr Obadiah Solomon Ovye, the Co-convener of the Civil Society for Peace, Security, and Development (CSPSD).

He alleged that the NSA's office collaborates with the National Assembly to weaken the country's security structure.

The group pointed out that the National Assembly is being influenced to pass a bill to undermine the security apparatus, violating established procedures.

They questioned the legitimacy of the proposed legislation, emphasising that it neither originates from the Executive Bill nor President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group expressed surprise that such a bill was not tabled before the National Security and Defence Councils for their input before being taken to the National Assembly.

The group said:

”The legislation is harmful, and we implore Mr President and patriotic citizens to join hands in standing against it in order to protect the integrity of our country’s security,” they stressed."

The group expressed curiosity about the significant bill being surrounded by secrecy and not originating as an executive bill from the President.

CSPSD also contended that creating an independent agency under the NSA for security matters might lead to establishing a parallel platform.

Concerns were raised about the potential independence of the new agency, suggesting it could exert influence and authority, potentially undermining the President's control over security affairs.

