The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, summoned a crucial emergency meeting

The meeting was organised on the heels of the recent incessant insecurity issue witnessed in the nation's capital

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies, council chairpersons, councillors, traditional rulers and village heads across the FCT

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has called for an urgent security meeting in response to the escalating security challenges in the nation's capital.

There have been reports of burglaries and abductions taking place within homes, causing heightened concerns among the residents.

The situation intensified when individuals, including a 13-year-old secondary school student, lost their lives due to their inability to meet ransom payment deadlines, adding further gravity to the already tense circumstances.

Addressing the ongoing meeting, Wike assured the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents regarding their safety.

He emphasised that the government actively collaborates with security forces, ensuring they receive the necessary resources to address the insecurity challenges.

Wike's crucial message to traditional rulers and security agencies

As reported by Daily Trust, notable attendees include leaders from security agencies within the FCT, key figures from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), council chairpersons, and traditional leaders.

Wike cautioned the chairpersons of the local area councils to be vigilant in fulfilling their duties at the community level.

Emphasising the importance of a revised strategy, he urged the security forces to intensify their efforts to address Abuja's prevailing insecurity.

