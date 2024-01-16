BREAKING: Wike Calls for Crucial Meeting Over Banditry Operations in Abuja
- The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, summoned a crucial emergency meeting
- The meeting was organised on the heels of the recent incessant insecurity issue witnessed in the nation's capital
- The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies, council chairpersons, councillors, traditional rulers and village heads across the FCT
Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro
FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has called for an urgent security meeting in response to the escalating security challenges in the nation's capital.
There have been reports of burglaries and abductions taking place within homes, causing heightened concerns among the residents.
The situation intensified when individuals, including a 13-year-old secondary school student, lost their lives due to their inability to meet ransom payment deadlines, adding further gravity to the already tense circumstances.
Addressing the ongoing meeting, Wike assured the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents regarding their safety.
He emphasised that the government actively collaborates with security forces, ensuring they receive the necessary resources to address the insecurity challenges.
Wike's crucial message to traditional rulers and security agencies
As reported by Daily Trust, notable attendees include leaders from security agencies within the FCT, key figures from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), council chairpersons, and traditional leaders.
Wike cautioned the chairpersons of the local area councils to be vigilant in fulfilling their duties at the community level.
Emphasising the importance of a revised strategy, he urged the security forces to intensify their efforts to address Abuja's prevailing insecurity.
Buhari’s minister’s friend donates N50m to rescue 5 sisters abducted in Abuja
In another report, former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, has given a fresh update about five sisters kidnapped by gunmen.
Pantami said a friend has donated N50m to rescue five sisters after the gunmen killed their elder sister.
He disclosed this via his X page while praying to God to grant the giver, Jannatul Firdaus, for the donation.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng