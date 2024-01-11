Peter Obi has expressed his commitment to Nigeria's development by focusing on measurable standards like the Human Development Index (HDI)

The LP presidential candidate made a generous donation to the Immaculate Heart Specialist Hospital in Anambra state

The former governor, during his visit to the hospital, reinforced his commitment to societal betterment and healthcare improvement

Anambra state, Awka - The Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, recently paid a visit to the Immaculate Heart Specialist Hospital in Nkpor, Anambra state.

Peter Obi presents a substantial donation to the Immaculate Heart Specialist Hospital in Anambra state.

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Anambra state made this known in a series of tweets posted on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Janaury 11.

Speaking on his mission to the hospital, Obi said he was driven by his "commitment to the real development of Nigeria, using the most measurable standard yardstick, the Human Development Index, HDI."

During his visit to the hospital, Obi presented a cheque of $50,000 and N15 million respectively to the management.

The presidential hopeful tweeted:

"Driven by my commitment to the real development of Nigeria, using the most measurable standard yardstick, the Human Development Index, HDI, yesterday, I visited a very critical health facility, the Immaculate Heart Specialist Hospital in Nkpor, Anambra State.

"During my visit to the hospital managed by the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters congregation, I presented them with a cheque of $50,000 and N15 million respectively.

"The $50,000 sum came from a kind-hearted very dear friend and brother, Prof Philip Ozuah, whose commitment to a better society and humanity is immeasurable. The N15 million came from my humble self, as part of my commitment to that health facility."

Obi's donation has got many talking online. Many Nigerians hailed the presidential hopeful for his generosity.

