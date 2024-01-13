Nigeria failed to deal with recurrent violence in Plateau state with hundreds of people killed and injured in attacks by armed groups

In December 2023, in what was the worst violence in the central Plateau state in more than five years, at least 160 people were killed in attacks by terrorists on remote communities

In an interview with Legit.ng, a development journalist, John Andah, said security operatives need to stay ahead because criminals are constantly evolving with new tactics

FCT, Abuja - John Andah, the executive director of ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication, has said the killings in Plateau state and other parts of the country are a representation of Nigeria’s failure to protect citizens’ right to life.

According to Andah, the attacks raise concerns about the ineffectiveness of Nigeria’s policing system, which he said focuses more on protecting the elite and government officials while the masses are left to sleep with their eyes wide open.

Nigerians await creation of specialised anti-terrorist squad - Stakeholder

Andah stated that the Plateau attacks have again exposed gaps in the country’s intelligence gathering and early warning systems.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Andah lamented that it appears Nigeria’s intelligence gathering is only useful when opposition parties or groups are planning demonstrations against the government of the day.

The development communication proponent noted that the Bola Tinubu administration needs to strengthen all of Nigeria’s intelligence agencies to be more effective in detecting and preventing attacks.

He told Legit.ng:

“You hear DSS sounding the “threat to national security” alarm. But you won’t hear any warning before “ordinary” Nigerians are attacked and killed. Them no dey ever see those threats (sic).

“Besides, Nigeria’s security landscape is dynamic, with criminals constantly evolving their tactics. This is why security operatives need to stay ahead of these changes, but I think that our National Security Advisor (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who manages security on behalf of the president, has done little to address security threats.

“On assuming office, President Bola Tinubu promised to implement security measures to curb these attacks. In fact, during his campaign for office, the president promised to set up a specialised anti-terrorist squad to especially protect communities from terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits. We await its implementation.

“Meanwhile, the federal government needs to strengthen all of Nigeria’s intelligence agencies to be more effective in detecting and preventing attacks. That’s if they are genuinely concerned about protecting the masses.”

