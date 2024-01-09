The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike gave a cash gift to his secondary schoolmate

Wike bumped into his schoolmate during his visit to the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victor Giadom, in Gokana LGA of Rivers state.

The former Rivers state governor visited Giadom to mend fences and realign with the APC chieftain

Rivers state - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike came across his secondary schoolmate during his visit to the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victor Giadom, in Gokana LGA of Rivers state.

While addressing the people during a political gathering, the former Rivers state governor sighted his high schoolmate and reached out to him.

In the video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) @tvcnewsng, Wike gave his schoolmate some cash and told his supporters they attended the same secondary school.

Nigerians react

@poshtimms

Will that remove him from poverty? Power, money, position and connection determines a lot, and categories people into different forms.

@OdogwuOgbete

That’s too cold and inelegant of Wike. He would’ve hugged that man instead of ignoring him and then handing him cash in public.

@Asiwajuson23

Just build the right relationship with all in life. You don't know where tomorrow lies. His story is about to change

@KhnSyf92414

Wow Omo Nigerian politicians are all same oo they’re all bad and wicked neither northerns or southerns how comes my secondary schoolmate as wike am I to handle him cash that he can put in pocket even if it’s dollar is nonsense and rubbish he is more than that

@ubongjamesokon2

Wike if you can treat your classmate like this then you don't have concience at all.... Your classmate is your contemporary irrespective of status or class you have attained in life... This can never be Akpabio or Apostle Johnson Suleiman.... Break protocol and discuss with him

@Omeke_Nelson_C

Does the man really needs to knell down?..Wike Should invite to his office for more advancement.

“We will know who is in charge”: Wike declares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike said when the time for politics comes the people will know who is in charge of Rivers state.

Wike said people should forget about those making noise as there is time for everything.

The former Rivers state governor, who mended fences and realigned with Giadom said the event is a private visit devoid of politics.

