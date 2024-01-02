Nigerians have criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for budgeting N100 billion for a school feeding scheme

The amount for the school feeding scheme is double the N50 billion for the student loan scheme scheduled to take off in January 2024

Some Nigerians urged President Tinubu to empower parents or revamp educational infrastructure rather than feed pupils

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu revealed that the 2024 budget incorporates a N100 billion allocation designated for school feeding initiatives.

This announcement was made on Monday, January 1, while he signed the 2024 appropriation bill into law at the State House in Abuja.

The President announced the school feeding scheme on Monday, January 1. Photo Credit: The Presidency

Source: Facebook

Tinubu emphasised that this provision aims to incentivise school attendance and address the issue of out-of-school children.

As quoted by Punch, he said:

“One of the priority areas of the bill we just passed is the N100 billion provision for the feeding of school children. I believe that is a stimulant that will encourage school enrolment and also address malnutrition among school children.

“I will be meeting with local government at sub-national levels so that we can collaborate and jointly implement an all-inclusive programme.”

Netizens react to Tinubu's school feeding scheme announcement

Meanwhile, President Tinubu's announcement has sparked several reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Orotosho Folorunsho James wrote:

"Empower the parents so that they can feed their children.

"Government feeding school children is a subterfuge to syphon public fund."

Rabiu Oladoja wrote:

"Which cadre of schools be that again o. You want to carte away our wealth

"There is God o."

Chijioke Madu wrote:

"Una Don start again.

The school don't need feeding they needinfrastructure for proper learning."

Seyi Oluwagbenga Awe wrote:

"Please stop all this school feeding stuff, never seen any school where the feeding took place."

Gilberto G. Gilberd wrote:

"Continuing Stealing from where buhari and his girlfriend stop.

"Use this 100billions to upgrade and update 7 thousand public Basic Schools across 36 states of Nigeria with modern learning equipment and facilities."

Daniel Gisa wrote:

"This one is called 'Chopping money '. It's meant for chopping.

"They will feed the children and feed their pockets as well."

In December, Tinubu directed reinstating the school feeding initiative, transferring its oversight from the Humanitarian Ministry to the Education Ministry.

This program, previously discontinued during former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, will now be under the jurisdiction of the Education Ministry.

The objective is to supply nourishing meals to students, promote school attendance and improve the learning experience.

Tinubu suspends Halima Shehu as NSIPA boss

In another report, Halima Shehu, the CEO of NSIPA, has been temporarily removed from her position.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sanctioned the suspension, which was officially announced on national television during a live broadcast on Tuesday, January 2.

The specific cause for her suspension remains unverified, considering her recent appointment to the role just a few months ago.

Source: Legit.ng