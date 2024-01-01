Nigerians have been assured that 2024 will herald a new dawn of reforms and development nationwide

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu spoke to the citizens on Monday, January 1, about the commencement of the New Year, 2024.

The president detailed his administration's goals for the upcoming year and expanded upon his plans for the welfare of Nigerians in the new year.

President Bola Tinubu reiterated his plans to revitalise the energy sector, local refineries and food security. Photo Credit: NESG

During his New Year's speech, he reflected on his path to the presidency, commending Nigeria's 24 years of continuous democracy.

He evaluated his accomplishments over the past seven months since assuming office, emphasising his endeavours to avert what he referred to as a financial crisis looming over Nigeria.

Tinubu addressed the need for tough decisions, such as discontinuing fuel subsidies and easing the strain on Nigeria's foreign exchange system, primarily favouring the affluent.

While acknowledging the discomfort these choices caused, he emphasized that difficult times are temporary.

Looking ahead to 2024, Tinubu expressed his administration's commitment to expediting service delivery across various sectors.

This summary encapsulates key pledges outlined by the president in his 2024 speech, as compiled by Legit.ng.

1. Local and foreign investments

In the quest to position Nigeria as a top choice for local and international investments in the upcoming year, Tinubu vows to eliminate any hindrances that may impede this goal.

He stated that his administration would race against time to ensure all the fiscal and tax policy reforms.

Tinubu said:

"On every foreign trip I have embarked on, my message to investors and other business people has been the same. Nigeria is ready and open for business.

“I will fight every obstacle that impedes business competitiveness in Nigeria, and I will not hesitate to remove any clog hindering our path to making Nigeria a destination of choice for local and foreign investments.”

2. Fulfilling 8 critical agendas of 2024 budget

He stated that the 2024 budget reflects all the areas that need reforms, and his administration is ready to effect his governance objectives and goals.

Tinubu stated:

“Because we take our development agenda very seriously, our 2024 budget reflects the premium we placed on achieving our governance objectives.”

3. Reliable supply of electricity

President Tinubu assured Nigerians his administration would rehabilitate the country's electricity supply nationwide.

He also revealed his agreement with the German Chancellor during their meeting at the COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tinubu said:

"During COP28 in Dubai, the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and I agreed and committed to a new deal to speed up the delivery of the Siemens Energy power project that will ultimately deliver reliable supply of electricity to our homes and businesses under the Presidential Power Initiative which began in 2018."

4. Local refining of petroleum

On the rehabilitation of local refineries, Tinubu said:

“In 2024, we are moving a step further in our quest to restart local refining of petroleum products with Port Harcourt Refinery and the Dangote Refinery, which shall fully come on stream.”

5. Food security

Regarding food security, Tinubu said his administration has committed to expediting initiatives to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands nationwide.

He said the goal is to cultivate essential crops such as maize, rice, wheat, millet, and others, ensuring a consistent provision of food that is both secure and affordable.

Tinubu said:

“To ensure constant food supply, security and affordability, we will step up our plan to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country to grow maize, rice, wheat, millet and other staple crops.

“We launched the dry season farming with 120,000 hectares of land in Jigawa State last November under our National Wheat Development Programme.”

