Former Osun state governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, is mourning the demise of his elder sister

Victoria Moradehun Popoola (née Oyinlola) passed on at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 28.

Mrs Popoola, who Prince Oyinlola described as his “second mother,” was a retired midwife and was the former governor's mother’s first child

Osun state - Victoria Moradehun Popoola (née Oyinlola), the elder sister to former Osun state governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, is dead.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Mrs Popoola, a retired midwife died at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 28.

She was the former governor's mother’s first child and took over the motherly role after the death of their mother in 1959. Prince Oyinlola was just eight years old when their mother died.

Oyinlola joined the Nigerian Army in 1969 while he was staying with Mrs Popoola who was working in Sokoto state.

The former governor said the death of Mrs Popoola marked the end of an era in the larger Oyinlola family.

The deceased, who Prince Oyinlola described as his “second mother,” was the oldest of the surviving children of Oba Moses Oyinlola.

