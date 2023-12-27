The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said four persons died in a tragic incident along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, said 56 others sustained injuries in the Boxing Day accident

Nadabo further stated that the injured had been conveyed to St. Gerard and AP Smart Hospitals, all in Kakuri.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Kaduna state - At least four persons have lost their lives and 56 others sustained injuries in a road crash on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kabir Nadabo, who disclosed this said the tragic incident happened at Sabon Sara village along the expressway at around 03:30hrs on Tuesday, December 26, The Punch reported

Accident claims 4, injuries 59 on Kaduna-Abuja expressway Photo Credit: @bisifolutile

Source: Twitter

Nabado explained that the investigation showed that the cause of the accident which involved a trailer (Iveco) with registration number MKA 99YS was the overloading of goods and humans as well as fatigue, according to Vanguard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Further investigation of the incident shows that 73 people were involved in the crash, 59 got injured, and sadly, four were deceased.”

He added that:

“The combined rescue teams of RS1.113 Zhipe and RS1.17 Birnin Yero conducted the rescue.”

The FRSC Commander disclosed that the injured had been conveyed to St. Gerard and AP Smart Hospitals, all in Kakuri.

16 people perish in Kaduna-Abuja road accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the FRSC Kaduna sector command disclosed that 16 persons died and 27 other people sustained injuries in a road accident on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Nadabo revealed that the fatal road traffic crash occurred at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway on Sunday, December 10.

According to him, the crash occurred at 05:20hrs, when a vehicle (DAF TRAILER) with registration number KUJ 430XC, with overloaded goods, lost control and fell into a ditch.

7 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

Legit.ng also reported that at least seven persons were reportedly burnt to death while 18 others sustained varying degrees of injury in a road crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on the Sapaade bridge along the highway, involving a Toyota Sienna car and a Mazda bus.

The driver of the Sienna bus was driving against traffic and in the process collided with the Mazda, which ignited the fire.

Source: Legit.ng