Civil servants in Ogun State will enjoy the yuletide to the fullest following a recent declaration by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

A statement by the Ogun State government confirmed that Governor Abiodun has approved bumper bonuses for workers across all levels.

The statement confirmed that workers' bonuses range from N20,000 to N100,000, depending on the level.

Abeookuta, Ogun State - The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has given the nod for a year-end bonus package for the state's civil servants.

According to a statement posted on the state's official X handle on Saturday, December 23, the bonus, extended to employees at all levels, is intended to provide relief amid the economic challenges prevalent in the country.

The bonuses spread across all levels ranging from N20,000 to N100,000. Photo Credit: Ogun State Government - OGS

The Christmas bonus varies from 68% to 159% of the basic salary.

The statement reads:

"Level 01 officers will receive an impressive 159%, while other levels will enjoy varying percentages, according to a circular from the office of the State's Head of Service (HoS).

"Level 02 officers get (165), level 03 (135), level 04 (122), level 05 (113), level 06 (104), level 07 (88), level 08 (81), level 09 (88), level 10 (70).

"Others are level 12 (80), level 13 (80), level 14 (68), level 15 (70), level 16 (102), and level 17 (84)."

Ogun level 16 and 17 workers to get 100k bonus

Meanwhile, monetary compensation, bonuses for levels 1-8 will be N20,000, levels 9 and 10 will receive N25,000, level 12 will get N35,000, levels 13 and 14 will receive N40,000, level 15 will be awarded N55,000, and levels 16 and 17 will get N100,000.

This initiative aligns with the continuous efforts of the Abiodun-led administration to support public servants.

Notably, the administration has previously provided a N10,000 transport allowance to public servants, including pensioners and teachers, in response to the removal of fuel subsidies.

Additionally, the administration has been actively addressing the backlog of pensions, gratuities, deductions, and other financial obligations.

Osun: Governor Adeleke announces special wages for workers

Similarly, Davido's uncle and governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has announced palliatives to cushion the effect of removing fuel subsidies for Osun workers and pensioners.

In a circular on Tuesday, the governor announced that workers will start getting N15,000 monthly allowance while pensioners will get N10,000.

Governor Adeleke stated that the new wages will commence in December, and the workers and pensioners will get them for six months.

Source: Legit.ng