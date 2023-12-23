A Nigerian lady has given information about the University of Montreal giving scholarships to Nigerians

The lady said that there is scholarship money to the tune of CAD$27,000 (N18,353,097) given to each student

The Unversity of Montreal gave numerous conditions protective students must meet to be eligible

A scholarship expert has given tips on how Nigerians can relocate to Canada through scholarships.

She mentioned the Univerity of Montreal, which is giving up to CAD$27,000 (N18,353,097) in scholarships.

The photo is for illustration purposes only. Photo source: FatCamera

Source: Getty Images

According to information on the university website, the scholarship program which started in 2020, is to help international students.

Conditions every prospective student must meet

You must already have your admission letter.

You must be able to get a visa to study in Canada.

The candidate must not be benefiting from another tuition-free program at the same time

Scholarship amount

It should be noted that academic grades are paramount in determining who gets the scholarship or not.

University de Montreal stated:

Level A: $13,340.40 per year (2 sessions, equivalent to 30 credits) or $6,670.20 per session (15 credits) or $444.68 per credit

Level B: $6,357.60 per year (2 sessions, equivalent to 30 credits) or $3,178.80 per session (15 credits) or $211.92 per credit.

Watch her video for more details:

Netizens reacted to the scholarship opportunity:

adebayostephen0 said:

"You didn't mention it's for first class students."

KOKO LUXURY said:

"Me way no sabi speak french nko."

kheiindee asked:

"Please how can I apply?"

Nnekaego said:

"Pls why is it hard to get full scholarship for business courses. and d fees is always high."

Amaka ndubuisi said:

"You have not talked about university of Regina."

Source: Legit.ng