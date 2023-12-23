The NURTW has announced that it has commenced a 50 per cent slash in the inter-state transport fares for travelers in the Yuletide period

Oshodi, Lagos - The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has announced the commencement of the 50 per cent slash in interstate transport fares for Nigerians travelling during this Yuletide.

Recall that on Wednesday, December 20, President Bola Tinubu approved a 50 per cent rebate for inter-state travels and 100% for train travels for Nigerians wishing to travel to other parts of the country for the Christmas and New Year festivities, Vanguard reported.

How to get NURTW 50% slash on transport in this Christmas

This was contained in a statement by the NURTW Oshodi branch on Friday, December 22.

The statement noted that transport fares could be reviewed upwards without notice due to increased passenger travel because of the yuletide season.

It also said that transport operators can increase their number of buses frequency without notice due to increased passenger demand.

Recall that Oshodi branch of the NURTW was well known to be directly under the control of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo. He was once the chairman of the branch.

Tinubu list transport company offering 50% slash on inter-state travel

According to the statement from the presidency on the 50 per cent slash on transportation, five transport companies were listed for interstate travelers and the routes where travelers can benefit were also listed.

The officially listed transport companies are:

Chisco Transport God Bless Ezenwata Area Motor Young Shall Grow God is Good (GIG)

Also, the federal government released a list of 28 routes where travelers plying in this Yuletide period will enjoy a 50 per cent slash, adding that the transport subsidy will last between December 21, 2023 and January 4, 2024.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to testify to the project's effectiveness as they have shared testimonies on social media.

"Train rides will be free": Tinubu announces cut in transportation fares

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced a 50 per cent cut in transportation fares for inter-state travelers during the Christmas and Yuletide period.

According to the presidency, inter-state travelers who intend to use the train will also be paying no amount of money for the period.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed that the package will end on Thursday, January 4.

