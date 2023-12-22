Two adult females and a baby have been trapped in a one-storey building that collapsed in Ebute-Metta area of Lagos state

According to government officials, the incident happened on Friday morning, December 22

Margaret Adeseye, director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that efforts were underway to rescue the victims

Ebute Metta, Lagos state - A one-storey building along Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute Metta, Lagos, has collapsed, trapping at least a woman.

As reported by Daily Trust, the incident occurred around 9.30 am on Friday, December 22.

Ebutte Metta building collapse

Business Day shared a clip of the building collapse.

The trapped woman was said to be an illegal occupant of the building as the residents had been reportedly issued an evacuation notice by the Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Ibrahim Farinloye, the territorial head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lagos, confirmed the building collapse, adding that a rescue operation was ongoing.

His words:

“A two-storey building with a pent house collapsed at about 0930 hours along Herbert Macaulay way, Ebute Metta. It is suspected that a woman illegally occupying it was trapped though it is suspected that there could be additional two people, but no one could confirm that yet.

“The Lagos Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had issued evacuation notice several times and all the original occupants had parked out. It was alleged that the property had been sold out about four months ago.

“Three of the occupants jumped to safety with the assistance of the residents. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.”

See a video from the location below:

"Emergency response fully activated"

Meanwhile, Margaret Adeseye, the director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement, confirmed that a baby and a female adult were trapped in the rubble.

The statement read:

"The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to an emergency which was reported at 09:00 hours to 122, Herbert Macaulay Way, Lagos Bus Stop, Ebute Meta, Lagos where a one storey building with penthouse has collapsed and two adults and a baby, all females are still trapped with search and rescue ongoing.

"However, an adult female has been rescued alive in stable condition as the State Emergency Response fully activated."

Building collapses are common in Lagos – hardly a year passes by without cases.

Some have resulted in the loss of many lives. For instance, it was reported that 115 buildings, mostly residential, collapsed in Lagos between 2005 and 2016. And about 4,000 families have been left homeless and traumatised.

