Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has expressed hope that the Kaduna refinery will commence operation soon

Sani made the remark while reacting to reports that the Port Harcourt refinery has commenced operation

The former federal lawmaker stated that the National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) kept its promise of a December deadline for the refinery to commence operation

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, on Thursday, December 21, commended the Bola Tinubu administration for the latest update from Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng reports that the city's refinery has resumed operations.

Kaduna refinery should also be revived - Sani

Initially shut down in 2019, the combined processing capacity of Nigeria’s four refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna stood at 445,000 barrels per day (bpd). However, the refineries were rendered inoperative due to maintenance concerns.

Reacting to the development, Sani expressed optimism that the Kaduna refinery would also come to life.

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter):

"The commencement of operations of the Port Harcourt Refinery is commendable. The NNPCL has kept to its promise of meeting up (sic) the December deadline. Kudos to the GCEO, the management, and the FG.

"We hope the Kaduna refinery that has been inactive for over a decade will come back to operation soon."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the long-awaited Port Harcourt refinery is now ready, fulfilling the federal government's promise that operation will start in December 2023.

In a video update, the refinery lights were turned on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Legit.ng also reported that Decklar Resources Inc. and its partner, Millennium Oil and Gas Company Limited, operators of the Oza Oil Field, have said they have delivered 75,500 barrels of crude to two modular refineries in Edo state.

The facilities are the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company (ERPC) in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha local government area (LGA), and the Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL) facility in Egbokor, Orhionmwon LGA in the state.

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) lauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for keeping its end of the bargain to supply one million barrels of crude to Dangote Refinery.

Joseph Obelle, chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of IPMAN, Rivers state, made the commendation while speaking recently with newsmen.

