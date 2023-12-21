Good news for Nigeria as video shows that Port Harcourt refinery is now ready to begin operation

The start of operation in the Port Harcourt refinery is in fulfilment of the federal government's promise

The refinery is expected to refine 210,000 barrels per day and add more competition to the refining sector

The long-awaited Port Harcourt refinery is now ready, fulfilling the federal government's promise that operation will start in December 2023.

In a video update, the refinery lights were turned on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Finally lights turn on at Port Harcourt refinery Photo credit: NNPC

According to a video uploaded on X, the refinery's flare indicated the commencement of oil refining.

This is coming months after the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed in August that the Port Harcourt refinery will commence operation in December 2023.

The minister said the objective is to ensure the country stops importing fuel.

Nigeria is ready to be self-sufficient.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) declared that importing petroleum products into the country would cease by December 2024.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, said,

“I can confirm to you that by the end of December this year, we will start the Port Harcourt refinery; early in the first quarter of 2024, we will start the Warri refinery, and by the end of 2024, Kaduna refinery will come into operation."

The commencement of the Port Harcourt refinery, which cost the federal government $1.5 billion to rehabilitate, along with several modular refineries and the Dangote refinery, gives hope that this achievement can be realised.

Meanwhile, Nigerians will be hoping that the good news of refineries starting operations will signal a reduction in the price of fuel, which currently averages N650 per litre.

Nigerians react as Dangote refinery discloses new priority areas after successful takeoff.

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have reacted to the takeoff of the Dangote Refinery after the $20 billion facility began production.

The refinery, which has postponed production twice, began production amid the outpouring of congratulatory messages from Nigerians. The refinery management confirmed it had received its first crude oil shipment from the Agbami oil field operated by Chevron.

A video of a ship loaded with crude oil was circulating on social media. It was believed to be the shipment meant for Africa's largest refinery.

