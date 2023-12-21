14 stowaways have been arrested onboard a motor tanker UOG Constantine at Lagos Road Stead.

The Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft said the stowaways were arrested on Friday, December 15, 2023

The Navy has handed over the stowaways to the Nigeria Immigration Service for necessary actions.

Lagos state - In an attempt to sustain maritime security, the patrol team of Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft has arrested 14 stowaways onboard a motor tanker UOG Constantine at Lagos Road Stead.

The Commander, NNS Beecroft and Maritime Component Commander Of Operation Awatse, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, December 18, The Punch reported.

Oguntuga said the stowaways were arrested on Friday, December 15, 2023, and that two of them had previously been arrested for a similar offence a month ago.

He added that the Navy has handed over the stowaways to the Nigeria Immigration Service for necessary actions.

“The timely action was prompted by intelligence received from the Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, the Falcon Eye Alignment. Tactical teams swiftly boarded the vessel and discovered movements within the rudder compartment.

He added that:

“However, the brave efforts of the patrol team averted life-threatening conditions for the individuals confined in the vessel’s compartment, emphasising the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to maritime safety,”

Source: Legit.ng