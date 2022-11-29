Three stowaways have been found sitting on the rudder of a ship after it completed an 11-day voyage from Nigeria

They were taken to hospital at the tanker's destination in Gran Canaria and treated for moderate dehydration

The number of migrants crossing on boats from west Africa to the Spanish-owned Canary Islands has risen significantly in recent years

Lagos - The Spanish coastguard has rescued three Nigerian men who stowed away on a ship that arrived in the Canary Islands from Lagos by balancing on its rudder just above the waterline.

In a photograph distributed on Twitter by the coastguard on Monday, November 28, the three stowaways are shown perched on the rudder of the oil and chemical tanker Alithini II.

The ship arrived in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria after an 11-day voyage from Lagos in Nigeria, according to Marine Traffic, a ship-tracking website.

The men were taken into the port and attended to by health services for dehydration and hypothermia, the coastguard said on Twitter.

Txema Santana, a journalist and migration adviser to the Canary Islands government, tweeted:

“It is not the first and it will not be the last. Stowaways do not always have the same luck.”

Spanish data shows migration by sea to the archipelago jumped 51% in the first five months of the year compared with a year earlier.

Thousands of people die each year on the voyage, which is increasingly perilous by the use of rickety wooden or inflatable boats.

