President Bola Tinubu earlier launched a probe of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under Godwin Emefiele

Emefiele was suspended by President Tinubu on June 9 and has been held in detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 10

Commenting on Emefiele's legal predicament, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, who prides himself as the 'Servant of the Most High God', predicted that the health of the embattled ex-CBN boss would "deteriorate"

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 9 years of experience covering politics and government policies

Kano, Kano state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), needs prayer “against health challenges”.

In a message shared shared via his X handle recently, Ayodele urged Emefiele’s family members, associates, and well-wishers not to forget the ex-CBN gov in prayers.

Detained Emefiele faced criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation of funds charges, among others. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Charley Boy

Source: Facebook

"Emefiele needs prayers" - Primate Ayodele

Legit.ng recalls that Emefiele was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on June 10, the day after he was suspended as CBN governor, and has since remained in custody.

The DSS only recently transferred him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in late October.

Emefiele, 62, is standing trial on a six-count amended charge on alleged procurement of vehicles to the tune of N1.6bn.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges. On November 17, 2023, he was granted bail to the tune of N300m, and two sureties and remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, pending when he meets his bail conditions. His case was adjourned till January 2024.

Speaking about the plight of the ex-CBN chief who some commenters have said looks frail, Primate Ayodele said in the video post:

“Emefiele, health will be deteriorating, let us put him in (our) prayers.”

FG reduces charges against Emefiele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government (FG) reportedly reduced the fraud charges it filed against Emefiele.

The federal government lessened the charges that were originally 20 to six. The charges bordered on alleged procurement fraud.

Emefiele to remain in prison

Legit.ng also reported that Emefiele failed to meet his bail conditions.

Consequently, the former CBN governor remained in the Kuje Correctional Centre pending when he fulfilled his N300m bail conditions.

Source: Legit.ng