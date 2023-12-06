A retired police officer, who served for 35 years has turned into a beggar in the streets of Minna, Niger state to survive

The Benue state indigene, Sunday Ogwo Okpalle, said his N30,000 pension is not enough to take care of his basic needs

Okpalle disclosed that he was told his gratuity was N6 million but was paid less than N2 million.

Minna, Niger state - A retired two-star traffic warden police officer, Sunday Ogwo Okpalle has resorted to begging to survive as the cost of living has skyrocketed across the country.

Okpalle said he could no longer afford the basic things of life from his meagre income, which is the N30,000 he receives monthly as a pension.

A retired two-star traffic warden police officer has turned into a beggar as he can no longer feed himself Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the Benue state indigene, who is based in Minna, Niger state capital was seen flagging down every private vehicle, Keke NAPEP and Achaba, telling the occupants that he had not eaten since the night of the previous day.

Narrating his ordeal, Okpalle said:

“Before, I was not begging, but it was after things started getting more difficult as a result of the rising cost of living. I can’t feed any more, even the customers that used to give me credit stopped. I would like the government to pay me my money so that I can find something to do to feed myself and my family.”

He disclosed how he was told his gratuity was N6 million but was paid less than N2 million.

“I was in the police force for 35 years. I retired on June 1, 2018 From the 1st of June, they didn’t pay me any money. We went for verification at the Women Development Centre in Abuja. They told me that my gratuity money was N6 million, and they said I should go home and that they would give me within two weeks."

He added that:

"When I would receive an alert, I got an alert of N1.696 million with two months extra pay.

“When I got that money, I had already borrowed money from some people to the tune of N200,000. So, when they gave me the money, I took N200,000 to refund the people who borrowed me money. I gave my wife N200,000 to add to her market.

“I then travelled to my village to refurbish my house. I repainted my house. I did my ceiling. Then, when I came back to Minna, I withdrew some of the money, and we began to live on it as a family. I bought two bags of rice, I bought two buckets of oil and we began to spend the money."

