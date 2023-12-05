A couple residing in Enugu state has landed in court following allegations of land fraud

The anti-graft agency charged the Enugu couple to court for obtaining money through false pretence

The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them by the EFCC and were granted bail

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Enugu state, Enugu - The Enugu state chapter of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, December 5, dragged a couple to court over a land case.

Coupl charged to court over N2.75 land scam. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The couple, Mr Udeani Simon Sunday and his wife, Udeani Dorcas Amaka, appeared before Justice M.G. Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu state.

They were arraigned on three-count charges bordering on an alleged land fraud, which includes obtaining the sum of N2,750,000.00 by false pretence.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The anti-graft agency made this known in a post shared on its X page (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Background of the couple's drama and the EFCC

According to the EFCC, the charges against the Udeani couple stemmed from an alleged land fraud scheme that took place between July 10, 2019, and December 19, 2019, in Enugu state. The victims were induced to deliver N2.75 million under the false pretence of purchasing a plot of land.

However, Justice Ajah, delivering its judgment, granted the couple bail after they pleaded non-guilty to the crime and with specific conditions set by the respective judges.

The case has however been adjourned till March 7, 2024.

Nigerians react as EFCC arraigns Enugu couple

Nigerians in the comment section of the EFCC on X, reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their views.

@jimoh85142 tweeted:

"In naija crimes have become family affairs, it's very pathetic situation we found ourselves in presently."

@christspower4 tweeted:

"Waste of time and resources for targeting people who are not in government. This couple @officialEFCC arraigned did not contribute to the bankrupting of our economy as alleged by APC and the current govt. Arrain and jail the politicians that put Nigeria in comatose. Start here."

“Beware”: EFCC alerts Nigerians on ATM swapping fraud, shares 9 tips

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC warned Nigerians not to fall for the tricks of fraudsters who carry out their fraudulent scheme by swapping the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of unsuspecting citizens.

In a statement posted on X page and signed by Dele Oyewale, its head of media and publicity, the agency noted that its investigations linked unauthorised withdrawals from victims to ATM or Debit Card swapping fraud.

Police arrest man scamming Nigerians with fake Dangote Cement price slash

Meanwhile, the Lagos state police command arrested Benjamin Ezeukwe, a 28-year-old man accused of creating a fake Dangote cement-price-slash promo to fleece hundreds of Nigerians.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police spokesman, disclosed this in a statement released on Sunday, November 26.

Source: Legit.ng