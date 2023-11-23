Labour Party's governorship candidate, Athan Achonu and supporters on Thursday, November 23, stage a protest at INEC HQ

Achonu's loyalists stormed the nation's electoral office in a peaceful protest, challenging Imo election results and demanding the Certified True Copies document

LP is alleging irregularities and discrepancies in the voting process of the just concluded governorship poll held in the state on Saturday, November 11

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, November 23, the Labour Party's governorship candidate, Athan Achonu, leads supporters in a protest against the outcome of the November 11 Imo state governorship election at the INEC's national headquarters in Abuja.

Labour Party guber candidate and supporters, staged a protest at INEC office in Abuja today, rejecting the outcome of Imo election. Photo credit: Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, Labour Party

Labour Party, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu insists INEC not credible over Imo polls

On Sunday, November 12, in Owerri, Imo state capital, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina, the state's Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced Uzodimma as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

But the LP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rejected the election results, citing irregularities during the electoral process.

According to INEC, Uzodimma secured 540,308 votes, defeating PDP's Samuel Anyanwu (71,503 votes) and LP's Athan Achonu (64,081 votes).

Interestingly, on Thursday, Achonu led his supporters to the INEC headquarters, and staged a protest, demanding the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the election results it conducted in Imo state, Channels TV reported.

The LP supporters alleged that the results announced by the commission are different from what INEC has on its server.

