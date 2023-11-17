The court in Abuja has issued a fresh order regarding Godwin Emefiele's bail application and freedom

The embattled ex-CBN governor will remain in prison until November 22, 2023, when the court will deliver a ruling on his bail motion

This was according to Friday's judgment delivered by Justice Hamza Muazu of the High Court in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - High Court, sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja, On Friday, November 17, ordered the remand of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele in Kuje Correctional facility pending ruling on his bail application.

Godwin Emefiele was sent back to Kuje prison, court explained why

Justice Hamza Muazu issued the order on Friday morning following Emefiele’s arraignment and his plea of not guilty to a six-count amended charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Nation reported.

Emefiele is accused among others of abuse of office by the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Justice Muazu, who took arguments on Emefiele’s bail application, adjourned till Wednesday, November 22, for ruling on the bail application and November 28 for the commencement of trial, The Cable report added.

FG reduces charges against Emefiele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has reportedly reduced the fraud charges it filed against Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The federal government has reduced the charges that were originally 20 to six. The charges bordered on alleged procurement.

Forum raises alarm over alleged plans to re-arrest Emefiele

Also, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu has been accused of backing the re-arrest of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, by the EFCC.

A forum, NPF, raised the alarm in a statement on Thursday, adding that the move was a threat to democratic principles.

According to the group, the government, security agencies and other stakeholders must protect the sanctity of the judiciary.

EFCC brings Emefiele to court

The embattled ex-governor of the CBN was earlier brought to the FCT high court on Wednesday, November 8.

Legit.ng reported that he was escorted to the court by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex-CBN boss is appearing in court in a suit against the anti-graft agency for violating his human rights.

