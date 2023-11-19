Former Chief of Army Staff, Major General Chris Alli (rtd), has passed away at the age of 78 in a military hospital in Lagos after a brief illness

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's former Chief of Army Staff, Major General Chris Alli (rtd), is dead.

The death of the former military was announced in a statement released by the Nigerian Army's spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

Nigeria's former Chief of Army Staff, Major General Chris Alli (rtd), died in a military hospital in Lagos.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Ali, who served as the COAS between November 1993 and August 1994, died in a military hospital in Lagos on Sunday, November 19, after a brief illness.

More facts about Major General Chris Alli (rtd)

Major General Alli hailed from Kogi state. He was born on December 25, 1944, in Koton Karfe.

Gen Alli's sojourn in the Nigerian Army began on October 20, 1967, as an Emergency Short Service Combatant Course member.

He served diligently in various capacities, cutting across Staff, Instructional and Command. Gen Alli was, at a time, the Military Administrator of Plateau State.

He rose through the ranks to become the director of the Military Intelligence (DMI), amongst several other key appointments in the Nigerian Army, climaxing his military career as the 9th COAS in November 1993.

Gen Alli retired from active service in August 1994.

COAS Taoreed Lagbaja mourns Gen Alli

Meanwhile, COAS Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has expressed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Late former COAS.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and the strength and solace for the family in this difficult time.

