Paris, France - Olumide Akpata, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has expressed concern over the quality of judges produced by the Nigerian judiciary, suggesting that the process relies heavily on luck.

Speaking at the International Bar Association (IBA) conference in Paris, France, Akpata highlighted Nigeria's status as the most prominent black nation on earth and identified a significant issue he termed "judiciary capture."

Chidi Odinkalu, a law professor and former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), echoed Akpata's sentiments in a series of videos posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Akpata, aspiring for the Edo State governorship, lamented the alleged manipulation of the judicial system by Nigeria's political class.

As reported by Premium Times, the former NBA president, Akpata, who served from 2021 to 2022, shared insights from his tenure on the National Judicial Council (NJC), responsible for judge recruitment and discipline.

He described the judge recruitment process as "bizarre" without providing specific details.

Odinkalu backs Akpata's assertions

Akpata said:

“For a good judge to emerge out of that process is by fluke only; sheer luck with judicial appointment in Nigeria. It is ridiculous.”

“While I was president of the NBA, what I found out was that there is a deliberate attempt on the part of the political class in Nigeria to capture the judiciary.

And that has very insidious consequences for rule of law in Nigeria. It is deliberate and it is intentional. And it is achieving results for them.”

The controversy surrounding the appointment of judges in Nigeria has led to calls for reforms, with critics like Odinkalu questioning instances where heads of courts appointed their family members as judges.

Odinkalu termed this situation as "judicial capture."

