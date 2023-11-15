President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that his administration inherited serious liabilities after assuming office on May 29.

Tinubu, however, said the liabilities also came with assets and his administration will not make any excuses

The President disclosed this in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, stating that the deficits present opportunities for smart investors

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that his administration inherited serious liabilities and assets from previous governments but assured that he would not make any excuses.

Tinubu disclosed this in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Monday evening, November 13, Channels TV reported

The President lamented that the country has serious deficits in port and power infrastructure, as well as agro-allied facilities.

As reported by Vanguard, Tinubu said the deficits present opportunities for investors who are ready to invest in the largest market in the continent of Africa.

According to a Tuesday statement from Tinubu’s spokesman Ajuri Ngelale. He said:

“We have serious deficits in port infrastructure, power infrastructure, and agro-allied facilities that will enable sustainable food security in our country. These deficits present an unrivalled opportunity for savvy investors in a market that is by far the largest on the continent. Yes, we had the vision to enable Lekki Deep Seaport before others saw it. We must be bold again.

“We inherited serious liabilities, but also assets from our predecessors. We do not make any excuses. There are several sectors replete with investment opportunities for smart investors. Access to finance and guarantees can be a hindrance in some cases. You can come in there. We see you as a critical enabler. You have partnered with us before. We want to scale it up now and do much more with greater ambition and clear vision.”

