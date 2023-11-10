Organised labour and their affiliates have been barred from proceeding with their planned nationwide strike

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) gave an order of interim injunction on Friday, November 10

Justice Benedict Kanyip said the order shall subsist until the determination of a motion on notice

FCT, Abuja - The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has restrained the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from proceeding with its proposed strike.

The president of the court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, issued the order on Friday, November 10, The Nation reported.

Justice Kanyip gave the ruling on an ex-parte application brought by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the Federal Government and argued by Tijani Gazali (SAN), Acting Director (Civil Appeals), Federal Ministry of Justice.

The organized labour had planned to commence strike on November 14.

The court held that the interim injunction order shall subsist until the determination of a motion on notice for interlocutory injunctions equally filed by the AGF.

According to the judge, the court is empowered under sections Section 7(1) and 19(a) of the NICN Establishment Act, to hear such ex-parte application and grant such ex-parte order where a strike is threatened, but yet to be commenced, as in this case.

