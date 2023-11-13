A Nigerian graduate, Olutimain Alvin Lanre, has burnt all his certificates because of 13 years jobless after school

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has described the case of a Nigerian graduate, Olutimain Alvin Lanre, who burnt his certificates as sad.

Momodu said it makes him cry to see a graduate burn his credentials.

The graduate of Ajayi Crowther University said he left school 13 years ago in 2010 and all the jobs he has gotten need no certificate.

He explained that he jostles for jobs with non-graduates and in fact, asked a primary friend who is not a graduate to help him to a job

Olutimain burnt his university certificate, primary school certificate, NYSC certificate, JAMB results etc.

He urged Nigerian youths to learn other skills aside from going to university to get degrees.

In an Instagram post, Momodu wrote: This made me cry... SAD.

Nigerians react as graduate burns all his certificates

kalabaru

He is absolutely correct. Learn a hand skill. That's key to succeed. Those that believe in hand work come and like this post.

yeye_oluwatosin

Do I blame him in a country where agbero dey live for Ikoyi, living the life of luxury and graduates had to beg them for job…awon ore omo prezdent ilu wa. He shouldn’t have gotten to this though.

holastone

That is just a certified paper. The original certificate is in us as a person, your ability to use your senses well is your certificate.

mr_above147

The frustration and situation of this country reach to burn certificate jarey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an angry Nigerian man set fire to all his school certificates, from primary school to university.

In a trending video, the frustrated young man said his school certificates have been useless to him since he graduated.

Olutimain graduated did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2013. Lanre lamented that all the jobs he had been able to do since his graduation were those meant for illiterates, rendering his certificates useless.

