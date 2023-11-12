Nigeria has been hit with a national tragedy following the demise of veteran actor Usman Baba-Pategi, aka Samanja

Samanja was the most famous face on the Nigerian screen in northern Nigeria during the 80s

He also served in the Nigerian military during his early days and retired under the administration of the late General Sani Abacha

Costain Quarters, Kaduna - Veteran actor Usman Baba-Pategi, popularly recognised as Samanja, has passed away at 81, as confirmed by his son, Yusuf Usman.

According to Daily Nigerian, his son confirmed his demise via a text message on Sunday, November 12.

The veteran Nigeria actor Samanja passed on at age 81. Photo Credit: @Arewa_Business_/ @adamugarba

Source: Twitter

The text message reads:

“From Allah we come and to Him we shall return, our dad (Alhaji Usman Baba Pategi, Samanja, 81 years) has returned to Allah at about 12am.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Janaiza prayers will be by 10am @ his residence No 5 Aduwa Road, Costain Quarters, Kaduna."

Born on May 20, 1942, into the royal family of Pategi Emirate, he began his education at Pategi Primary School and later attended Ilorin Middle School.

Initially employed in the public works department, he transitioned to Northern Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) in Kaduna before joining the Nigerian Army in the 1960s during the civil war.

Serving under Generals Sani Abacha and Sani Sami, he retired in 1985.

Post-retirement, he delved into an acting career at FRCN Kaduna, where he also directed and wrote movies, earning the moniker Samanja Mazan Fama.

APC chieftain reacts to Samanja's demise

Reacting to the demise of the legendary actor, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, expressed his sadness over the loss of Samanja while reminiscing his early days as a young lad watching him on the TV.

Garba, via his X handle, wrote:

"Usman Baba Pategi. Samanja Maza Fama. We grew up watching your shows, full of joy and comic relief. You used your drama to uphold the image of our military men and that of our country.

"You paid your dues for our great country, Nigeria. Delegation from the military owe your family a special condolence visit to appreciate your contributions.

"Now that Allah in His infinite Mercies invited you to the eternal world, May He grant you eternally blissful resting place in Janna."

Tragedy as Iyalode of Yorubaland, Alaba Lawson, dies at 72

Similarly, Nigeria has been hit with the tragic demise of a legend, the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Mrs Alaba Lawson.

The foremost entrepreneur passed at age 72 in the early hours of Saturday, October 28, as announced by the Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture.

Before her demise, she was the first female national President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture.

Read more:

Source: Legit.ng