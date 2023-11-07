Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Strike Looms as NLC, TUC Summon ‘Extraordinary’ NEC Meeting
Nigeria

BREAKING: Strike Looms as NLC, TUC Summon ‘Extraordinary’ NEC Meeting

by  Adekunle Dada

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have summoned an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The National Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, disclosed this in an interview with The Punch on Tuesday, November 7.

NLC, TUC Summon ‘Extraordinary’ NEC Meeting
NLC, TUC summon NEC meeting over proposed strike Photo Credit: @NLCHeadquarters
Source: Twitter
“We will be holding an extraordinary NEC meeting any moment from now. The modalities include the injustice meted upon comrade Ajaero, the planned strike and the MOU signed with the Federal Government. More details will be revealed after the meeting.”

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
NLC
Hot:
Online view pixel