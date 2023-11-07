The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have summoned an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The National Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, disclosed this in an interview with The Punch on Tuesday, November 7.

“We will be holding an extraordinary NEC meeting any moment from now. The modalities include the injustice meted upon comrade Ajaero, the planned strike and the MOU signed with the Federal Government. More details will be revealed after the meeting.”

