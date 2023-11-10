Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal has alleged the bandits' influx from neighbouring states

At the state security council meeting on Thursday, November 9, he tasked security agencies to intensify their efforts against banditry

The governor also revealed that a new community guard will take off operations soon to help security agencies combat banditry

Gusau, Zamfara - Governor Dauda Lawal called for enhanced collaboration and cohesive efforts among security agencies in Zamfara state.

He stated this during the Thursday, November 9, Zamfara State Security Council meeting at the Government House in Gusau.

As highlighted by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the governor addressed critical security concerns.

He emphasised the importance of joint efforts and information sharing among security forces to combat banditry effectively.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, the governor informed members of the security council that the selection process for the community protection guards' steering committee had been concluded in all 14 local governments.

It was gathered that training for the selected guards is scheduled to commence towards the end of this week.

Gov Lawal's message to security agencies

The Governor has called upon the leaders of security forces in Zamfara to intensify patrols in response to information about increased bandit activities from nearby states.

He underscored that safeguarding lives and properties remains the foremost priority of his administration and expressed his continual readiness to provide security agencies with the necessary logistics and moral support to fulfil this objective.

He has urged the heads of security agencies to unite efforts and devise a more strategic and proactive approach to address the prevailing security issues.

