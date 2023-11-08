The Lagos State government has busted an illegal orphanage home in the Isolo local council development area

Reports confirmed that the fake orphanage was traced and sealed following the circulation of a viral video that exposed their operations

It was gathered that the illegal orphanage had seven residents: four adults aged 18 to 25 and 3 children aged 13 to 16

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

Isolo, Lagos - The Lagos State Government has taken action to close down the "His Grace Children Home and Hostel Orphanage," which was operating without authorisation in the Isolo area of the State.

Following the circulation of a viral video that exposed the orphanage's illegitimate status, officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development intervened and ordered the orphanage's closure.

The illegal orphanage is situated in the Isolo area of Lagos state. Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/LASG

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, the commissioner of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, said:

“No illegal orphanage will be allowed to operate in Lagos State. The State Government will not fold its hands and watch contravention of the laid down rules and regulations meant to set an acceptable standard.”

As reported by PM News, Mrs. Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary, expressed concern about the unethical practices observed among orphanage operators in the State.

Oke-Osanyintolu said:

“It is unfortunate that a thing like this can still occur. All those who have decided to go the way of illegality had better desist forthwith because we will come after them with the law. Every home operator in the State must abide by the rules.”

At its shutdown, 'His Grace Children Home and Hostel Orphanage had seven residents: four adults aged 18 to 25 and 3 children aged 13 to 16.

It was gathered that the orphanage had never been registered with the State Government.

Third Mainland Bridge: FG gives advisory on access routes as repair commences

In another report, maintenance work has proceeded on the Third Mainland Bridge, and some closure has been made.

According to the federal government, the maintenance of the bridge is expected to last for five weeks, and it will be in two phases.

Motorists were also given alternative routes to follow until the completion of the rehabilitation work on the bridge.

Source: Legit.ng