Nigeria's ant-narcotic agency has arrested a famous Lagos businessman, Ifeanyi Anthony Nwokolo, for drug peddling

This development was revealed by Femi Babafemi, the agency's spokesperson, on Sunday, November 5

It was gathered that the suspect swallowed the banned substance but was nabbed, and he excreted 86 wraps in custody

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has taken action against a drug syndicate in Lagos State.

In a social media update by Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson for the anti-drug agency, it was reported that Mr Ifeanyi Anthony Nwokolo, a well-known businessman in Lagos, was arrested while attempting to transport illegal drugs.

The suspect, Mr Ifeanyi Anthony Okonkwo, is a businessman in Lagos State. Photo Credit: @FemiBabafemi/@HONEYEDCROWN

While the specific destination wasn't specified, it was discovered that he had concealed 86 packages of heroin in his body.

Babafemi also disclosed that three major groups involved in the distribution of opioids were apprehended, and drugs worth billions of Naira were confiscated.

The NDLEA spokesperson, via his X handle, wrote:

"Narco-trend: Another bizman just finished excreting 86 wraps of heroin + 3 major opioids cartels taken down & multi-billion naira drugs seized. Surprisingly, some blind chaps also constituted a syndicate; 3 of them now in custody & 1 at large. Busy week @ndlea_nigeria, Marwa & men."

Netizens react

However, the recent accomplishment by the NDLEA sparked several reactions from netizens.

@KhamisAbiodun wrote:

"This kind of man would go to clubs and spend millions of naira and you a civil or public servant would be thinking how.

"This man would be selling different kind of stuffs in Lagos mkts but people will not know he is only cleaning his money thru those businesses."

@OladipupoEaina wrote:

"Lolz...

"They will claim they have big warehouse for ladipo, alaba, bba and aspamda market.

"Na dem dey develop lagos my foot."

Another netizen, Akorode, with the X handle @SafeEmpire, expressed his surprise as to how the suspect was able to swallow such a hard drug.

He wrote:

"People get mind sha, how can someone swallow something as dangerous as these chemicals."

NDLEA nabs 67-year-old man for ingesting 100 wraps of banned substance

In another similar report, Nigeria's anti-narcotic agency, NDLEA, has arrested a trafficker, Chukwuemeka Clement.

Clement reportedly ventured into the illegal act to raise money to marry a new wife and start life afresh after spending 30 years in three foreign countries.

Acquisition, use, or possession of illegal drugs are criminalised in Nigeria; thus, section 19 of the NDLEA Act prescribes punishment ranging from 15 to 25 years imprisonment.

