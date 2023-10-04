The federal government has announced plans to share N75 billion interest-free loan to market women

The programme which is set to be inaugurated on Oct 17, 2023 aimed at empowering 1.5 million across the country

Government hopes to use the loan to boost women access to capital and foster business expansion.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government will advance a non-interest loan of N50,000 each to 1.5 million market women under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program.

Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Punch reports.

Betta Edu announced the N75 billion funds for market women Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Facebook

According to her, the initiative, which will cost a total of N75 billion, will help women improve their capital and expand their businesses.

More details about the women fund

Betta also revealed that the market women fund is to be named the Iyaloja Fund for underprivileged female traders and will be inaugurated on Oct 17, 2023.

The minister also that the program would unfold in three phases, with the first set to benefit 500,000 individuals.

She said:

"We are commencing the GEEP Programme right away, which includes funds such as the Iyaloja Funds, designed akin to the Market Women Money initiative.

"Additionally, there are the Jaga Funds, serving as a capital source for traders, and the Hugo Fund, known as Farmers' Money. The Farmers' Money will be allocated to the most financially disadvantaged farmers, facilitating their participation in the upcoming farming season.

"The Iyaloja Fund, on the other hand, is intended to support underprivileged market traders by enhancing their capital and facilitating business growth. These loans are provided without any interest to these individuals."

Full List: The top 10 Nigerian startups selected by Google to get N3 billion funding

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that about 10 Nigerian startups have been selected among the 40 tech firms listed for the $4 million Black Founders Fund by Google.

Drawn from Europe and Africa, with 25 startups coming from Africa for this year’s cohort, Nigerian startups dominated the list.

The Black Founders Fund is sponsored by tech giant Google for Startups and is said to be in its third year.

Source: Legit.ng