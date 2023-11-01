Students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, stormed the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, November 1, protesting the arrest of their students

The students’ union leadership led other undergraduates to occupy the commission's office in a bid to secure the release of the student

Akinremi Abass, the Students Union Government (SUG) President, said the students would not vacate the premises of the EFCC until their arrested students are released

Ibadan, Oyo state - Students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, on Wednesday, November 1, stormed the Ibadan Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan, to register their grievances.

According to Channels Television, the students protested the arrest of their schoolmates by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

OAU undergraduates protest arrest of fellow students

Several students were arrested after operatives of the EFCC raided off-campus hostels at OAU on Tuesday, October 31. The reason for the arrest could not be confirmed as of press time.

According to Vanguard newspaper, some of the inscriptions on the placards of the protesting students read: “I am a medical student, not a Yahoo boy,” “Why remove the CCTV cameras if you are armed robbers,” “Criminals trying to arrest criminals,” among others.

It was gathered that the students, who came in three Coaster buses and three Hummer vehicles stormed the commission’s office to agitate for the release of their arrested schoolmates.

The protesting students were led by the leadership of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the institution.

EFCC storms OAU hostels, arrests students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 70 OAU students were arrested in a raid on hostels by officials of the EFCC.

The EFCC officials stormed the Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

EFCC's midnight raid: OAU reacts

Legit.ng also reported that the management of OAU reacted to the midnight operation and arrest of some students by the EFCC operatives.

The public relations officer of OAU, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the institution is yet to ascertain the number of students arrested.

