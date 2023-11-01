Suspects involved in the invasive attack on the residence of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly have been arrested

The Rivers State police command confirmed this development via a statement issued on Wednesday, November 1

As contained in the statement, the chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the National Youth Council, Chijioke Ihunwo, was arrested

Port Harcourt, Rivers - An emerging report has confirmed that the chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the National Youth Council, Chijioke Ihunwo, has been placed under custody by the Rivers State Police Command.

This action was taken in connection with an assault on the home of Speaker Martins Amaewhule.

The Rivers state youth leader was arrested alongside over 100 youths. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/The Nigerian Police

According to the police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, Ihunwo and 122 other young individuals were apprehended and taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

As contained in the statement released by the police, it was alleged that Ihunwo led this group in a manner suggesting the intention to commit a serious crime.

They reportedly invaded the Speaker's residence situated on Forces Avenue in Old GRA, Port Harcourt, and forcibly entered the premises, causing malicious damage to the house's gate.

Police arrest 122 youths

In response to a distress call received during their activities, the police immediately dispatched tactical teams to the scene, resulting in the arrest of 122 suspects, including Ambassador Chijioke Ihunwo, The Nation reported.

It was gathered that they were subsequently taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Port Harcourt for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the police command has also taken measures to enhance security at important locations in the state, such as the State House of Assembly Complex and the Speaker's residence, to prevent any potential incidents.

Source: Legit.ng