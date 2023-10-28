Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for petroleum resources, announced that the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery is expected to be finished by the end of 2024

Kaduna - Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for petroleum resources, has said the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery will be completed by the end of 2024.

Lokpobiri disclosed this on Saturday, October 28, during an inspection tour of the refinery.

Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum resources, says the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery will be completed in 2024. Photo credit: @nnpclimited

The minister e reiterated that the federal government is committed to ending the importation of petroleum products by resuscitating the nation’s refineries.

Key facts, updates about Kaduna refinery

The Kaduna Refinery has 110,000 bpd capacity.

It is one of Nigeria’s four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no petrol for many years, leaving the country to rely heavily on the importation of petroleum products.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), in February 2023, signed an agreement with a Korean Company, Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited, to rehabilitate the refinery.

The current managing director of the refinery is Mustapha Sugungun.

Legit.ng gathers that Lokpobiri's visit on Saturday was to assess the level of the ongoing rehabilitation work under the quick-fix project.

The minister was accompanied by the NNPCL Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, and other senior ministry officials.

Kyari is reportedly also optimistic that the rehabilitation of the refinery will be completed by the end of 2024.

Petroleum Institute completes modular refinery

In another related report, the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), under the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, has announced the completion of its modular refinery with plans to increase its capacity for use in the commercial sector.

PTI, based in Effurun, Delta state, also reportedly teaches artisanal refiners how to process crude oil.

The Chief Executive of PTI noted that the ministry prioritises educating people so that their actions do not negatively impact the environment.

