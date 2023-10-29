The Nigerian government has continued its plan to ensure that Nigeria depends less on the importation of petrol

The latest move is the Kaduna Refinery, and Minister Heineken has promised it will be operational in 2024

The refinery will add to the soon-to-be-completed Port Harcourt Refinery and the Dangote Refinery, making Nigeria self-sufficient

The Federal government has set the end of 2024 as the timeline for completing the ongoing work at the Kaduna Refinery.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed this during an inspection tour of the refinery on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Kaduna refineries inspection tour Photo credit: @nnpclimited

The 110,000 bpd capacity Kaduna Refinery is one of Nigeria’s four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no petrol for many years, leaving the country to rely heavily on imported petroleum products.

The Kaduna Refinery, which has a capacity of 110,000 barrels per day (bpd), is among Nigeria's four idle refineries.

During the tour, Lokpobiri reiterated the government’s commitment to fix all the refineries to end petroleum product importation.

Kaduna refinery completion date

Legit.ng had reported that in February 2023, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) signed an agreement with a Korean Company, Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited, to rehabilitate the refinery.

On Saturday, the minister of state for petroleum, alongside NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari, and other senior officials of the ministry. visited the refinery to assess the level of the ongoing rehabilitation work under the quick-fix project.

While taking the team around the plant, Mustapha Sugungun, the Managing Director of Kaduna Refinery revealed that the last turnaround maintenance on the refinery, according to official sources, was carried out about 15 years ago.

Petroleum Institute completes modular refinery

In another related report, the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), under the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, has announced the completion of its modular refinery with plans to increase its capacity for use in the commercial sector.

PTI, based in Effurun, Delta state, also reportedly teaches artisanal refiners how to process crude oil.

The Chief Executive of PTI noted that the ministry prioritises educating people so that their actions do not negatively impact the environment.

