FCT, Abuja - Prof. Tunji Olaopa was appointed the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) on Friday, October 27.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Olaopa alongside 11 others to direct the affairs of the country’s civil service.

Olaopa's appointment is, however, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

Here are some interesting things to know about the new FCSC Chairman, Tunji Olaopa, according to The Punch.

Olaopa, who hails from Aáwé, Oyo State was born on December 20, 1959.

The new FCSC chairman bagged his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science in 1984 and a Master’s degree in 1987 from the University of Ibadan. In 2006, he acquired a Doctorate in Public Administration from the Commonwealth Open University, United Kingdom.

He is a seasoned Public Administrator, Political Scientist and Author.

6. Olaopa served as the Chief Research Officer, Policy Analyst and Speech Writer at the State House, Abuja, in 1988.

The Oyo state indigene was also the Coordinator, Education Sector Analysis and Head, Policy Division, Office of the Minister in the Federal Ministry of Education.

He was the Director of Programmes, Bureau of Public Service Reforms.

Olaopa also held the post of the Special Assistant on Reforms to the Head of Service of Nigeria on Public Service Reforms.

He was the Director, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Department, Bureau of Public Service Reforms.

Olaopa is the founder of the Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy

He received the National Productivity Award in 2015, and the Thabo Mbeki Award for Public Service and Scholarship in 2018.

