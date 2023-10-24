The federal government has revealed that an earnest reform will begin at elementary and secondary school levels

One of those reforms is the review of the academic curriculum into a standard that is obtainable globally

Speaking at the 29th edition of the National Economic Summit, the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, revealed that school facilities would be rehabilitated nationwide

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has announced its intention to revamp and enrich the curriculum for primary schools nationwide.

The aim is to foster the creative abilities of children and equip them for future innovation.

President Bola Tinubu in June signed the Student Loan Act into law and declared in October the commencement of the programme would be in January 2024. Photo Credit: NESG

Source: Twitter

Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education, announced this during a panel discussion on National Child Well-being at the 29th Nigeria Economic Summit attended by Legit.ng in Abuja on October 24.

Mamman stressed that the current focus on basic numeracy and literacy skills in primary education needs to be revised to prepare Nigerian children for the demands of the present day.

FG to introduce soft skills into students' curriculum

He also underscored the significance of teaching soft skills like critical thinking and practical abilities at the primary school level.

According to the minister, the change in the curriculum aims to enhance the quality of education and nurture children's capacity for critical thinking.

He said:

“We are going to rejig the curriculum for basic schools. We want to strengthen some level of critical thinking at that level. The teaching has to be in a way to nurture their capability at that stage to think critically”.

The Minister clarified that his administration's primary focus would be improving basic education, which has been neglected in the past.

“The government is developing policies to increase enrolment in basic schools, which are currently free but have low attendance and a high number of out-of-school children” he noted.

He underscored the importance of improving educational opportunities and infrastructure in primary schools, emphasizing the government's intention to collaborate with governors responsible for funding to make these enhancements a reality.

FG to revamp public school facilities

Furthermore, Mamman addressed the issue of a shortage of teachers and classrooms in the nation, citing a shortfall of 950,000 teachers and 20,000 classrooms.

He reassured that the government is actively improving educational facilities and security, especially in vulnerable regions, focusing on safeguarding children.

In addition, Muhammad Pate, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, emphasized the crucial roles that health and education play in human capital development.

He mentioned that the government is actively working on expanding and reconfiguring the Vulnerable Group Fund to provide health insurance to the most economically disadvantaged citizens, ensuring their healthcare security.

Tinubu finally reveals when student loan programme will commence

Meanwhile, the student loan programme initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will begin in full effect from January 2024.

This development was made known by President Tinubu during his speech at the 29th Nigeria Economic Summit organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

On the other hand, the NESG pledged its commitment to always recommend game-changing policies of best economic practice.

Source: Legit.ng